UrduPoint.com

Tanzania Opposition Holds First Rally Since Ban Lifted

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

Tanzania's main opposition party held Saturday its first mass rally since the lifting of a ban imposed in 2016, raising hopes the government is committed to increased political freedom in the East African nation

Mwanza, Tanzania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Tanzania's main opposition party held Saturday its first mass rally since the lifting of a ban imposed in 2016, raising hopes the government is committed to increased political freedom in the East African nation.

"It was not easy after those seven years of banning political meetings," the director for communications and foreign affairs for the Chadema party, Jon Mrema, told cheering supporters.

Thousands of Chadema supporters gathered at the Furahisha grounds in the lakeside city of Mwanza, draped in the party's blue, red and white colours.

"We have been silent for almost seven years but finally, our right is restored and we are ready to move ahead," Mwanza resident and party supporter Mary Dismas said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan this month lifted the ban introduced by her hard-line predecessor John Magufuli, who was nicknamed "Bulldozer" for his uncompromising leadership style.

The government's change of heart comes as Hassan, in power for 22 months, seeks to break with some of Magufuli's policies.

The move was cautiously welcomed as a gain for democracy by rights groups and the country's opposition parties.

Magufuli had banned political rallies early in his tenure, saying it was time for work, not politics.

But critics said the ban applied only to opposition groups, with the ruling party free to assemble, and rival gatherings were violently broken up by police and their officials jailed.

Related Topics

Police Democracy Mwanza Mary 2016 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Fi ..

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Final on Sunday

1 minute ago
 CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

21 seconds ago
 Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in L ..

Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in LHC school secure pre-arrest ba ..

33 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA visits Balochistan to review emergenc ..

Chairman NHA visits Balochistan to review emergency operation launched after sno ..

1 minute ago
 Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI ..

Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI series

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League result

Football: English Premier League result

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.