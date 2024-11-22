Tanzania opposition leader arrested ahead of local polls

One of Tanzania's main opposition leaders, Freeman Mbowe, was detained by police on Friday, his Chadema party said, after officers dispersed an opposition rally with tear gas just days before local elections

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) One of Tanzania's main opposition leaders, Freeman Mbowe, was detained by police on Friday, his Chadema party said, after officers dispersed an opposition rally with tear gas just days before local elections.

Chadema had protested earlier this week that many of its candidates had been "unfairly" disqualified from running in the November 27 polls in towns and villages across the nation.

The elections are viewed as a barometer for President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took over in 2021 with promises of reforms and increased civic freedoms -- only to disappoint increasingly worried international observers, who point to a return to her predecessor's repressive policies.

Chadema's director of communication and foreign affairs John Mrema said on X that police had "ambushed" a party convoy in Halungu Forest in the southwest of the country.

Mrema said Mbowe and other Chadema leaders were stopped at a police roadblock, where "the police forcibly opened the car doors, assaulted those inside, and forcefully arrested them".

"The police have taken away our leaders without disclosing their destination, and we still do not know where they are being held or for what reasons," he added, urging their release.

Mrema also said that prior to his arrest, Mbowe had been blocked by police from speaking at a rally in the southern town of Mlowo.

Officers then moved in and "dispersed the gathered crowd using tear gas", according to the party.

Police confirmed the arrests, saying they were violating schedules for campaign rallies.

"Chadema leaders violated the schedule and we are holding them for grilling and investigations because some officers were injured by the opposition supporters when they were dispersing the crowd," regional police chief Augustino Senga said.

The arrests come only days after Mbowe protested over the apparent disqualification of scores of Chadema candidates hoping to run in the local polls.

The party had planned to field candidates for 65 percent of the 80,430 posts up for grabs, but Mbowe said on Tuesday it would now only be present in about 33 percent thanks to what he labelled "deliberate manipulation".