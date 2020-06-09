UrduPoint.com
Tanzania Opposition Says Attack On Leader 'politically Motivated'

Tue 09th June 2020

Tanzania's main opposition party on Tuesday said its chairman had been hospitalised after being beaten up in a "politically-motivated" attack as police said they would investigate the assault

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Tanzania's main opposition party on Tuesday said its chairman had been hospitalised after being beaten up in a "politically-motivated" attack as police said they would investigate the assault.

Freeman Mbowe was ambushed by unknown assailants as he returned home late Monday in the capital Dodoma, and rushed to hospital with injuries, his Chadema party said in a statement.

A high-profile critic of strongman President John Magufuli, Mbowe has repeatedly accused the government of covering up the extent of Tanzania's coronavirus outbreak and failing to take the pandemic seriously.

"This is a politically-motivated attack. Our priority now is his health," Chadema party official John Mnyika told local media.

Police said they were investigating reports that Mbowe had been set upon by three men who broke his leg but warned against politicising the incident.

