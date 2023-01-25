UrduPoint.com

Tanzania Opposition Stalwart Lissu Returns From Exile

Tanzanian opposition stalwart Tundu Lissu arrived back in his homeland on Wednesday to a rousing welcome from supporters after spending most of the past five years in exile following an assassination attempt

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Tanzanian opposition stalwart Tundu Lissu arrived back in his homeland on Wednesday to a rousing welcome from supporters after spending most of the past five years in exile following an assassination attempt.

The one-time presidential candidate was greeted by supporters in the red, white and blue colours of his Chadema party, an AFP correspondent said.

Lissu, who was shot 16 times in 2017 and has spent most of the years since in Belgium, arrived on a flight from Brussels via Addis Ababa.

Thousands of supporters waving flags and blowing vuvuzela horns formed a 15-kilometre (10 miles) procession from the airport to Temeke, where the opposition is holding a welcome rally.

The 55-year-old, wearing a tan suit and dark sunglasses, beamed at the crowd from the sunroof of a car and shook hands with supporters as it crawled forward.

Lissu's return follows President Samia Suluhu Hassan's announcement this month that a ban on political rallies imposed by her hardline predecessor John Magufuli would be lifted, in an overture to the opposition.

