Tanzania Registers First Coronavirus-Related Death - Health Minister

Tanzania has confirmed the first fatality from the coronavirus disease on its soil, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said on Tuesday

"It is with deep sympathy that I announce the first death resulted from #COVID19; a Tanzanian male, aged 49 years who had other underlying health conditions.

Our condolences to his beloved family, relatives and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the minister wrote on Twitter.

To date, the country has recorded 19 cases of the disease.