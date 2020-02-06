UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania Rejects Calls For Election Commission Reform

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:31 PM

Tanzania rejects calls for election commission reform

Tanzania's government on Thursday rejected opposition calls for a reform of the election commission, ahead of general elections later this year

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Tanzania's government on Thursday rejected opposition calls for a reform of the election commission, ahead of general elections later this year.

The main opposition party Chadema say the commission is not independent and serves the interests of the ruling CCM party of President John Magufuli.

The US embassy has made similar calls for an independent election commission.

But Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa dismissed the concerns.

"The commission was set up in accordance with the constitution which enshrines its independence," Majaliwa said in a statement Thursday.

"The commission is independent and does not suffer from any interference in its functioning -- neither from the president, nor from any political party.

" On Monday, Freeman Mbowe, chair of Chadema, said the commission was not independent -- because the president can appoint and revoke its leadership -- and accused the government of ruling the country "by force".

The commission is especially important because, under Tanzania's constitution, once the commission has declared the results of the presidential election, they cannot then be challenged in court.

Magufuli came to power in 2015 as a corruption-fighting "man of the people" but has since been criticised for his authoritarian leadership.

Nicknamed "The Bulldozer", his administration has shut down newspapers, switched off live broadcasts of parliament and used far-reaching cybercrime laws to jail critics.

He is due to run for a second term in polls due in October.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Man Independence Tanzania October 2015 From Government Crescent Cotton Mills Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

New &#039;Think Science World Fair&#039; to take p ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held 'solidari ..

3 minutes ago

Top court warns action against Sindh CM, others ov ..

23 minutes ago

Terrorists Carried Out Over 1,000 Attacks in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Canizares sets pace at pioneering Australia golf t ..

12 minutes ago

Golf: Vic Open scores

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.