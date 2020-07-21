UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania Sets October 28 For General Election

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:39 PM

Tanzania sets October 28 for general election

Tanzanians will elect a president, as well as lawmakers and local officials in a general election on October 28, the election commission announced on Tuesday

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Tanzanians will elect a president, as well as lawmakers and local officials in a general election on October 28, the election commission announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the commission announced that the election campaign would run from August 26 to October 27.

President John Magufuli will be seeking re-election for a second term, after being nominated as the ruling party candidate earlier this month.

Magufuli, who was elected in 2015, has in his first term been accused of narrowing freedoms, increasing authoritarianism and seeking to cover up his country's coronavirus epidemic.

The country has not released official case numbers since April 29 and unlike its neighbours, did not take any measures to combat the virus.

On Monday, Magufuli reiterated his claim that Tanzania has no COVID-19 patients, and urged international tourists to visit the country.

"That's why we are all not wearing face masks here. You think we don't fear dying? It's because there is no COVID-19," he said.

The opposition fears the elections will take place in a climate of violence and intimidation, and has called for the formation of an independent electoral commission.

The main opposition party Chadema, has several candidates vying for the nomination, including deputy chairman Tundu Lissu who lives in exile in Belgium after being shot outside his home in 2017.

Party leader Freeman Mbowe, who was hospitalised last month with a broken leg after his party said he was beaten in a "politically-motivated" attack, has also announced his intention to run.

Last week, former foreign affairs minister Bernard Membe switched allegiance from the ruling party to the opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT Wazalendo), and is seeking their nomination to run against Magufuli.

Related Topics

Election Attack Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Alliance Belgium Tanzania April August October 2017 2015 All From Election 2018 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

10 minutes ago

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamab ..

48 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 40,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Rs158.20 billion disbursed among lockdown affected ..

40 seconds ago

Monsoon tree plantation launched in Orakzai

42 seconds ago

Iran reports record daily toll of 229 coronavirus ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.