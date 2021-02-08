UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania Suspends Health Official Over Epidemic Claim

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:03 PM

Tanzania suspends health official over epidemic claim

Tanzania's government has suspended a health expert for allegedly violating the law by issuing a statement on an alleged epidemic in the country's south

DAR ES SALAAM (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Tanzania's government has suspended a health expert for allegedly violating the law by issuing a statement on an alleged epidemic in the country's south.

Doroth Gwajima, Tanzania's health minister, instructed relevant authorities to suspend Felista Kisandu, the chief medical officer in the Chunya district of Mbeya Region.

The minister said Kisandu had contravened the Public Health Act of 2019 that provides guidelines on announcing the emergence of disease outbreaks.

On Sunday, Kisandu had said an unidentified infection, which caused people to experience nausea and vomit blood, plagued a single administrative ward of Ifumbo, triggering panic among local residents.

"Because of this misinformation which has caused unnecessary panic, I order the appointing authority to immediately suspend Kisandu, to pave the way for investigation against her," Gwajima said.

According to the minister, there is no proven case of any disease outbreak in Ifumbo, and there is no public health disaster there.On Sunday, it was reported that 15 people died of the infection while more than 50 others were hospitalized.

Gwajima said a team of experts has interviewed local residents and found that there were no sudden deaths of 15 people as reported by Ifumbo ward leader Weston Mpyila. According to her, a team of medical experts had been dispatched to investigate the cause of the disease.

Although the government has ruled out the presence of an outbreak, records show that a similar disease, accompanied by high fever and vomiting sickened people in the region known for gold production in 2018.

Related Topics

Died Mbeya Tanzania Sunday 2018 2019 Gold Government Blood

Recent Stories

Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Minister warns oppos ..

3 minutes ago

Tree plantation drive starts in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

No discrimination in provision of facilities to sp ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Dislikes Attempts to Reject Ukraine's Cultu ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin on Foreign Diplomats Expulsion: We Will No ..

8 minutes ago

SSP directs Police to improve traffic situation in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.