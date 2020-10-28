Tanzania to Hold General Elections, Citizens to Cast Ballots for President, Lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Tanzanian voters will go to the polls to elect a president, lawmakers and local governments on Wednesday as part of the country's general elections.

Incumbent President John Magufuli, who has been in power since 2015, is seeking re-election as the candidate from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCP) party.

Analysts believe that the current president is a favorite to win.

Tundu Lissu, the candidate from the opposition Chadema party, is seen as Magufuli's main challenger.

During the electoral campaign, the opposition parties claimed that the government has been interfering in the election. Tanzanian authorities have rejected all accusations.