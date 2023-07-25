Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Development Aid - Global Affairs

The Canadian government will provide Tanzania with C$212.75 million ($161.1 million) to support food security, education, health as well as reproductive rights in the country, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Canadian government will provide Tanzania with C$212.75 million ($161.1 million) to support food security, education, health as well as reproductive rights in the country, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced funding for $212.75 million in development programming as he concluded his trip to Tanzania," the ministry said in a statement.

Of the amount, C$75 million will be given to the Tanzanian government and C$500,000 to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to strengthen the country's Primary healthcare system for women and girls, Global Affairs said in a statement.

In addition, C$15 million will be allocated in support of sexual and reproductive health and rights of marginalized adolescent boys and girls in Tanzania, the statement said. Another C$15 million will exclusively focus on sexual and reproductive health and rights of girls and young women aged 10-24.

A total of C$50 million will be provided for education purposes, another C$19.25 million will support feminist entrepreneurs focused on the green economy, C$23 million will strengthen COVID-19 vaccination and reinforce Tanzania's health system, and an additional $C15 million will be directed to improve girls' health through nutrition.