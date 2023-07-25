Open Menu

Tanzania To Receive $161.1Mln From Canada In Development Aid - Global Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Development Aid - Global Affairs

The Canadian government will provide Tanzania with C$212.75 million ($161.1 million) to support food security, education, health as well as reproductive rights in the country, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Canadian government will provide Tanzania with C$212.75 million ($161.1 million) to support food security, education, health as well as reproductive rights in the country, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced funding for $212.75 million in development programming as he concluded his trip to Tanzania," the ministry said in a statement.

Of the amount, C$75 million will be given to the Tanzanian government and C$500,000 to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to strengthen the country's Primary healthcare system for women and girls, Global Affairs said in a statement.

In addition, C$15 million will be allocated in support of sexual and reproductive health and rights of marginalized adolescent boys and girls in Tanzania, the statement said. Another C$15 million will exclusively focus on sexual and reproductive health and rights of girls and young women aged 10-24.

A total of C$50 million will be provided for education purposes, another C$19.25 million will support feminist entrepreneurs focused on the green economy, C$23 million will strengthen COVID-19 vaccination and reinforce Tanzania's health system, and an additional $C15 million will be directed to improve girls' health through nutrition.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Canada Young Tanzania Women Government Million

Recent Stories

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer ..

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer Emergencies’ campaign

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq issues orders ..

4 minutes ago
 NCM concludes successful participation at Internat ..

NCM concludes successful participation at International Union of Geodesy and Geo ..

19 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert duri ..

Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert during rains

7 minutes ago
 IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of s ..

IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth ahead

7 minutes ago
 CTD conducts search operation in different areas

CTD conducts search operation in different areas

7 minutes ago
DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rai ..

DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rains

7 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 19th Liwa Date ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 19th Liwa Dates Festival

34 minutes ago
 Hungary's Szijjarto Speaks Out Against Boycott of ..

Hungary's Szijjarto Speaks Out Against Boycott of Olympic Athletes for Political ..

18 minutes ago
 Chelsea's Fleming set to return in Canada World Cu ..

Chelsea's Fleming set to return in Canada World Cup boost

18 minutes ago
 UK Home Secretary Unlawfully Withheld Food Payment ..

UK Home Secretary Unlawfully Withheld Food Payments Refugees - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Russian Permanent Mission in Vienna Slams OSCE for ..

Russian Permanent Mission in Vienna Slams OSCE for Covering Up Kiev's Crimes

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World