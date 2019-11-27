UrduPoint.com
Tanzania Vote Irregular, Lacked Credibility: US, UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:27 PM

The US and Britain on Wednesday expressed concern over elections in Tanzania where strongman President John Magufuli's party won 99 percent of seats, saying the vote lacked credibility

The long-ruling CCM party ran almost entirely unopposed in local government polls on November 24.

The opposition boycotted, citing violence and intimidation that rights groups say have become a hallmark of Magufuli's rule.

His party clinched most of the 16,000 seats for street and village leaders -- influential posts essential for grassroots campaigning ahead of polls next year in which Magufuli is expected to seek re-election.

