Tanzania Vote Irregular, Lacked Credibility: US, UK
The US and Britain on Wednesday expressed concern over elections in Tanzania where strongman President John Magufuli's party won 99 percent of seats, saying the vote lacked credibility
The long-ruling CCM party ran almost entirely unopposed in local government polls on November 24.
The opposition boycotted, citing violence and intimidation that rights groups say have become a hallmark of Magufuli's rule.
His party clinched most of the 16,000 seats for street and village leaders -- influential posts essential for grassroots campaigning ahead of polls next year in which Magufuli is expected to seek re-election.