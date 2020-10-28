Tanzania votes as opposition alleges 'widespread irregularities'

Tanzanian opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu on Wednesday slammed "widespread irregularities" in an election which comes after years of repression under President John Magufuli, who is seeking a second term in office

Long deemed a haven of stability in East Africa, observers say Tanzania has seen the stifling of democracy and a crackdown on freedom of speech under the 60-year-old Magufuli and his Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, which has been in power since 1961.

Observers expressed serious concerns about the fairness of the election in the run up to voting day, and violence erupted in semi-autonomous Zanzibar on the eve of the poll, leaving 10 dead according to the opposition.

"Voting reports indicate widespread irregularities in the form of preventing our polling agents from accessing polling stations," Lissu said on Twitter, alleging ballot boxes had been stuffed in some locations.

"If this continues, mass democratic action will be the only option to protect the integrity of the election."Major social media networks -- such as WhatsApp and Twitter -- have been blocked across Tanzania, and were only accessible through virtual private networks (VPN).