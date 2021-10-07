UrduPoint.com

Tanzanian-born Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins Nobel Literature Prize

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:29 PM

Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Thursday won the Nobel Literature Prize, the Swedish Academy said

Stockholm, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Thursday won the Nobel Literature prize, the Swedish academy said.

Gurnah, who grew up on the island of Zanzibar, but who arrived in England as a refugee at the end of the 1960s, was honoured "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents."

