Tanzanian Health Ministry Identifies Unknown Disease Killing 3 as Leptospirosis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Tanzanian health ministry said that an unknown disease that had killed three people in south Tanzania has been identified as leptospirosis, local media reported on Monday.

Last week, the media reported that more than 10 people contracted an unknown disease characterized by nosebleeds in south Tanzania, with three of the infected dying.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu reportedly visited the Lindi region where the outbreak occurred. According to the health official, the disease was caused by the bacterium Leptospira interrogans, which is excreted by wild animals such as rats or foxes and is transmitted through water or food contaminated with the urine of these animals, Tanzanian newspaper Citizen said.

As of now, more than 20 people have been infected in Lindi, with two patients remaining in hospital, the newspaper said, adding that the number of deaths has not increased.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals and can cause a wide range of symptoms, some of which may be mistaken for other diseases. Without treatment, Leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, respiratory distress, and even death.