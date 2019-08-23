Tanzanian journalist arrested for publishing 'false' news: lawyer

A Tanzanian journalist has been arrested for "publishing false information" after broadcasting a story about police brutality, his lawyer said Friday, the latest crackdown on free press in the country

Joseph Gandye, who works for local station Watetezi tv, was arrested Thursday in the financial capital Dar es Salaam and held in police custody overnight.

His lawyer, Jones Sendodo, said Gandye was transferred to Iringa in Tanzania's south on Friday.

"He is accused of publishing false information," Sendodo told AFP.