Tanzanian National Killed in DPR Carrying Wounded Soldier Under Shelling - Soldier

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Tanzanian national Tarimo Raymond, who participated in Russia's military operation in Ukraine as a member of the Wagner Group private military company, died near Bakhmut in the Donetsk People's Republic while carrying a wounded soldier under fire, a Wagner soldier told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"He (Raymond) fought near Bakhmut (also known as Artyomovsk), repeatedly showed courage, sacrificed his life for our guys. On October 24, he died heroically in the outskirts of Opytne; he was carrying a wounded soldier and was killed in a shelling," the soldier said.

He added that Raymond had come to Russia to study at one of the universities in Moscow, but failed to graduate and was later sentenced to prison for murder. While in prison, he volunteered to join the Wagner group and fight on the side of the Russian forces in Ukraine, the soldier said.

The Tanzanian was buried at a special cemetery near a military training facility and awarded a Wagner medal posthumously.

Bakhmut is located on the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR to the north of the large city of Horlivka, and is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas.