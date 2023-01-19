UrduPoint.com

Tanzanian National Killed In DPR Carrying Wounded Soldier Under Shelling - Soldier

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Tanzanian National Killed in DPR Carrying Wounded Soldier Under Shelling - Soldier

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Tanzanian national Tarimo Raymond, who participated in Russia's military operation in Ukraine as a member of the Wagner Group private military company, died near Bakhmut in the Donetsk People's Republic while carrying a wounded soldier under fire, a Wagner soldier told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"He (Raymond) fought near Bakhmut (also known as Artyomovsk), repeatedly showed courage, sacrificed his life for our guys. On October 24, he died heroically in the outskirts of Opytne; he was carrying a wounded soldier and was killed in a shelling," the soldier said.

He added that Raymond had come to Russia to study at one of the universities in Moscow, but failed to graduate and was later sentenced to prison for murder. While in prison, he volunteered to join the Wagner group and fight on the side of the Russian forces in Ukraine, the soldier said.

The Tanzanian was buried at a special cemetery near a military training facility and awarded a Wagner medal posthumously.

Bakhmut is located on the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR to the north of the large city of Horlivka, and is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Died Horlivka Donetsk Hub October

Recent Stories

UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

1 hour ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.