Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Tanzanian Official Says Porters May Be Behind Fire Incident on Mount Kilimanjaro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The fire that recently broke out on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania may have been caused by porters who were servicing climbers at the Whona rest area, Pascal Shelutete, the Tanzania National Parks Authority's (TANAPA) communication officer, said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, TANAPA said that fire started in the region of one of the highest mountain peaks ” Kilimanjaro.

The authority posted a photograph taken from afar showing several blazes. According to the Swahili Times outlet, the fire spread to parts of Kilimanjaro National Park.

"Though there could be more to this fire, preliminary evidence points [to] Whona, where visitors were warming their food. As you know, this is a dry season and fire spreads very fast," Shelutete told reports, as quoted by The Citizen news outlet.

According to the portal, the fire has not yet been localized, although at least 600 people are involved in extinguishing it.

