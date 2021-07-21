Tanzanian Opposition Chadema Party Says Police Detained Its Chairman Mbowe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Tanzanian police have detained Freeman Mbowe, the chairman of the opposition Party for Democracy and Progress, commonly known as Chadema, and its other members, the party's press office said on Wednesday.

"There is no information on where Chairman Freeman Mbowe is after policemen broke into the hotel, where he was, and detained him and other leaders, who were transported to the Mwanza central [police] station, while the Chairman's whereabouts are unknown," the party said on Twitter.

According to media reports, the detention took place ahead of an opposition conference demanding constitutional reforms and expressing dissatisfaction with the government.

The police reportedly detained Tanzania's opposition leaders, including Mbowe, last November, in a bid to prevent protests following the October general elections won by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Party and unrecognized by the opposition.