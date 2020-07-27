UrduPoint.com
Tanzanian Opposition Figure Returns From Exile To Run For President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:28 PM

Tanzanian opposition heavyweight Tundu Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack, returned home from exile on Monday to challenge President John Magufuli in elections later this year

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Tanzanian opposition heavyweight Tundu Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack, returned home from exile on Monday to challenge President John Magufuli in elections later this year.

Lissu, a former MP with the Chadema main opposition party, was welcomed by hundreds of supporters, who clamoured around his car as he waved from an open sunroof.

He was greeted at the airport by party chairman Freeman Mbowe who was walking on crutches after he was assaulted in June in what his party said was a "politically-motivated attack".

Tanzania will hold a general election on October 28, and the United States last month accused the country of seeking to "stifle democratic norms" ahead of the polls, with a string of arrests of opposition figures and the closure of a newspaper.

In an interview with AFP shortly before leaving to Tanzania, Lissu said he was "going back home to try and fight for the presidency.""Whether we are going to have free and fair elections, that is not the question, we don't expect that. The issue is... are we going to have our lives by the end of the electoral process?"He said the opposition and his political party had "gone through hell during these five years".

