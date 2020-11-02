UrduPoint.com
Tanzanian Opposition Leader Arrested Ahead Of Protest

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:59 PM

Tanzanian police have arrested the chairman of the main opposition party Chadema as well as other top leaders, ahead of planned protests Monday against an election the party said was rigged

Chadema and fellow opposition party ACT-Wazalendo rejected results which saw President John Magufuli win a second term with 84 percent of results and his ruling party take 97 percent of seats in parliament.

Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe had called for countrywide protests starting Monday as well as fresh elections.

"We have arrested Mbowe, he is in our hands," said Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa, adding six other top members of the party were also under arrest.

"On top of these protests which we banned, they wanted to incite the vandalisation of buildings, burn petrol stations, markets and public transport vehicles," he said.

"Any person implicated in the planning of illegal protests will be arrested and will face justice." Chadema's presidential candidate Tundu Lissu won only 13 percent of the vote, after denouncing widespread fraud and intimidation of the opposition during the election and following years of repression and jailing of government opponents.

Lissu, who returned to Tanzania in July after three years abroad recovering from 16 bullet wounds sustained in an assassination attempt, said his party's agents had been kicked out of polling stations and ballot boxes had been stuffed.

The result of presidential elections cannot be contested in Tanzania although the parliamentary outcome can be challenged.

