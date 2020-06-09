Tanzanian opposition leader beaten, hospitalised: police

The chairman of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has been hospitalised after being attacked and injured by unknown assailants, police and party officials said Tuesday

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The chairman of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has been hospitalised after being attacked and injured by unknown assailants, police and party officials said Tuesday.

"There are reports that Freeman Mbowe was attacked by three people who broke his right leg, we continue to follow the case. He is still in hospital," Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto told local media.