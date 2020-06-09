UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzanian Opposition Leader Beaten, Hospitalised: Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:01 PM

Tanzanian opposition leader beaten, hospitalised: police

The chairman of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has been hospitalised after being attacked and injured by unknown assailants, police and party officials said Tuesday

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The chairman of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has been hospitalised after being attacked and injured by unknown assailants, police and party officials said Tuesday.

"There are reports that Freeman Mbowe was attacked by three people who broke his right leg, we continue to follow the case. He is still in hospital," Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto told local media.

Related Topics

Injured Police Tanzania Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Vasay Chaudhary tests positive for Coronavirus

9 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutor Says Ukraine Not Presenting Prima ..

2 minutes ago

Meraas to become part of Dubai Holding

18 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in assets case

20 minutes ago

China's air passenger volume recovers to one-milli ..

2 minutes ago

Satellite Images of Wuhan Suggest COVID-19 Outbrea ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.