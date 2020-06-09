Tanzanian opposition leader beaten, hospitalised: police

The chairman of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has been hospitalised after being attacked and injured by unknown assailants, police and party officials said Tuesday

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The chairman of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has been hospitalised after being attacked and injured by unknown assailants, police and party officials said Tuesday.

"There are reports that Mr Mbowe was attacked by three people who broke his right leg.

We continue to follow the case," Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto told local media, adding: "He is still in hospital."Mbowe was set upon late Monday as he returned home in the capital Dodoma, his party, Chadema, said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

"This is a politically motivated attack. Our priority now is his health," Chadema official John Mnyika told local media.