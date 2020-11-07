UrduPoint.com
Tanzanian Opposition Leader Taking Refuge In German Ambassador's Residence - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Tanzanian opposition politician Tundu Lissu has taken refuge in the residence of the German ambassador in the country claiming to fear for his security, media reported Saturday.

Lissu told Tanzanian newspaper The Citizen that he was not seeking asylum but was instead fearful for his safety after authorities arrested a slew of opposition figures following a contentious election last month.

The politician came in a distant second at the disputed October 28 election against incumbent President John Magufuli.

Following the election, Lissu's Chadema opposition party and ACT-Wazalendo party refused to recognize the results and vowed to take to the streets.

The announcement was followed by a series of arrests of top members in both parties, but Lissu has remained off the radar.

Law enforcement authorities contacted by The Citizen said they were unaware of any threats to Lissu's security.

Magufuli was sworn in for a second term on Thursday despite the United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom expressing concern over an opaque election process and increasing political violence in the African country.

