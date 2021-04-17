Tanzanian PM announces measures to improve investment environment

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday announced measures aimed at improving the investment environment in the country, including overhauling of investment laws and policies

DAR ES SALAAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday announced measures aimed at improving the investment environment in the country, including overhauling of investment laws and policies.

"The government will also review various conditions given to investors, including easing issuance of work permits," Majaliwa told the parliament in the capital Dodoma.

He said the government will review the 1996 Investment Policy and the 1997 Investment Act with a view to improving them.

The premier announced the measures when he was winding up debate on his office's budget proposals for the 2021/2022 financial year which starts on July 1.

Majaliwa said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the Prime Minister's Office in which the investment portfolio is operating to remove all hurdles facing the investors.

He told the House that such hurdles included complaints over payment of taxes, red tape in issuance of valid permits, and corruption.

Majaliwa said the government has already prepared an electronic system through which investors will be able to submit their complaints, adding that investors will also be able to air their grievances through the Tanzania National business Council.