UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzanian Police Arrest Opposition Leaders Ahead Of Protests - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Tanzanian Police Arrest Opposition Leaders Ahead of Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Police in Tanzania's Dar es Salaam have arrested key opposition figures ahead of planned protests against the results of a disputed general election, media reported Monday.

According to The Citizen news outlet, leaders and members of the Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo were taken for inciting unrest after they vowed to call for protests against the October 28 general elections and demand a repeat of the polls.

Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and former mayor of Dar es Salaam Boniface Jacob were among the high profile detainees, the outlet reported.

"We are holding them alongside several other people for inciting people to demonstrations," the city's police chief Lazaro Mambosasa was quoted as saying.

The Citizen reported heavy police presence in public areas of the city but no signs of gatherings or protests.

The two parties held a joint press conference on Saturday where they claimed that widespread fraud and rigging took place and called for rejecting the results and organizing new voting.

Wednesday's election saw incumbent President John Magufuli claim a victory with 84.4 percent of the vote and ruling party candidates winning seats in most regions of the country.

The US and UK have expressed concern over reports of interference in the election and "heavy-handed policing in the elections". The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, meanwhile, expressed concern over reports of violence against candidates in the run-up to the election.

Related Topics

Election Police United Nations Vote Dar Es Salaam United Kingdom Tanzania October Media Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

9 minutes ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority r ..

11 minutes ago

South Africa cricket delegation arrives in Islamab ..

31 minutes ago

PTCL partners with ICAP for Managed IT & Telecom s ..

39 minutes ago

Money laundering case: Nushrat Shehbaz’s plea fo ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.