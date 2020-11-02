Tanzanian Police Arrest Opposition Leaders Ahead of Protests - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Police in Tanzania's Dar es Salaam have arrested key opposition figures ahead of planned protests against the results of a disputed general election, media reported Monday.

According to The Citizen news outlet, leaders and members of the Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo were taken for inciting unrest after they vowed to call for protests against the October 28 general elections and demand a repeat of the polls.

Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and former mayor of Dar es Salaam Boniface Jacob were among the high profile detainees, the outlet reported.

"We are holding them alongside several other people for inciting people to demonstrations," the city's police chief Lazaro Mambosasa was quoted as saying.

The Citizen reported heavy police presence in public areas of the city but no signs of gatherings or protests.

The two parties held a joint press conference on Saturday where they claimed that widespread fraud and rigging took place and called for rejecting the results and organizing new voting.

Wednesday's election saw incumbent President John Magufuli claim a victory with 84.4 percent of the vote and ruling party candidates winning seats in most regions of the country.

The US and UK have expressed concern over reports of interference in the election and "heavy-handed policing in the elections". The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, meanwhile, expressed concern over reports of violence against candidates in the run-up to the election.