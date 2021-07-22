UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzanian Police Confirm Detention Of Leader Of Opposition Party Chadema

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Tanzanian Police Confirm Detention of Leader of Opposition Party Chadema

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Freeman Mbowe, the leader of Tanzania's opposition Chadema party, has been detained in the city of Mwanza and transported to Dar es Salaam for interrogation, Mwanza Regional Police commander Ramadhani Nganzi said on Thursday.

The party's press office reported Mbowe's detention along with other political figures in Mwanza on Wednesday, saying that his whereabouts were unknown.

"After the detention, our colleagues from Dar es Salaam told us that they wanted Mbowe over other crimes he purportedly committed there. Therefore, we transported him to Dar es Salaam for interrogation," Nganzi said, as quoted by Tanzanian newspaper Mwananchi.

Mbowe was detained on Wednesday morning at the Kingdom hotel, the police official said, adding that the Chadema leader will be returned to Mwanza after the interrogation along with fifteen other suspects.

According to the party, Mbowe is being prosecuted in a terrorist case involving several other suspects who are now in prison in Dar es Salaam, as police officers told him after searching his home.

Media reports suggest that the detention of opposition activists took place just before they were due to convene a conference demanding constitutional reform and criticizing the government.

Last November, the Tanzanian police detained several opposition leaders, including Mbowe, in an attempt to prevent mass protests following the October general election, which was won by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party and never recognized by the opposition.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Hotel Mwanza Dar Es Salaam Tanzania October November From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

1 hour ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

2 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

4 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

4 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.