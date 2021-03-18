Tanzanian President John Magufuli Dies Aged 61 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died at the age of 61, Bloomberg reports, citing the country's Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu.

Earlier, Tanzanian opposition politician Tundu Lissu said that the president, who, according to him, was being treated for coronavirus in Kenya, had been taken to India. The Financial Times reported, citing sources, that Magufuli was seriously ill. The Kenyan edition of the Nation reported, citing a source, that the leader of one of the African countries, who did not appear in public for about two weeks, had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in a hospital in Nairobi.

According to the publication, he was under lung ventilation.

Tanzania's prime minister, minister of legal affairs and ambassador to namibia have denied information that the president was infected with the coronavirus.

Magufuli previously announced the absence of the coronavirus in the country. The health ministry said Tanzania had no plans to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

Tanzania has not reported coronavirus morbidity and mortality statistics since early May 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In total, according to the WHO, 509 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country and 21 deaths were reported.