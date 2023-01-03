UrduPoint.com

Tanzanian President Lifts Ban On Opposition Political Rallies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday lifted a ban on opposition rallies imposed in 2016 by her strongman predecessor, in an overture to political rivals seeking the restoration of democratic traditions

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday lifted a ban on opposition rallies imposed in 2016 by her strongman predecessor, in an overture to political rivals seeking the restoration of democratic traditions.

Hassan has been under pressure to break with the hardline policies of John Magufuli, who died in 2021 after six years of heavy-handed rule in a country once seen as a democratic beacon in East Africa.

Magufuli came to power in 2015 as a no-nonsense man of the people but presided over a sustained crackdown on political freedoms, earning the nickname "Bulldozer" for his refusal to brook any dissent.

Early in his tenure, he banned political rallies, saying it was time for work, not politics.

But critics said the ban applied only to opposition groups, with the ruling party free to assemble, while rival gatherings were violently broken up by police and their officials thrown in jail.

In 2018, police fired live rounds to disperse a rally by the Chadema opposition party, and its leader Freeman Mbowe was later charged with unlawful assembly and inciting violence.

Addressing party leaders invited to State House on Tuesday, Hassan announced that the "ban on political rallies is now lifted".

"The government will be responsible for ensuring security during rallies, but I urge all politicians to also practise civilised politics," she said.

"You are all free to criticise the government wherever you see challenges, so that we address them for the benefit of our people."

