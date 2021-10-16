UrduPoint.com

Tanzania's Cash Scheme Lifts Rural Women Out Of Poverty

When Rukia Mtawali was chosen to join a conditional cash transfer program and began to receive money for purchasing food items for her family, she did not imagine a small fund would change the life of her family

MTWARA,Tanzania 16 Oct (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :When Rukia Mtawali was chosen to join a conditional cash transfer program and began to receive money for purchasing food items for her family, she did not imagine a small fund would change the life of her family.

But after a year, the 41-year-old mother of five, who lives in the impoverished Lyenje village in the southern Tandahimba district, saved enough money to start a poultry farm where she rears and sells indigenous breed chicken and runs a small shop selling consumer goods.

"I am very happy to receive the capital. It has opened the door for me. I earn a good income to support my family," she said.

Mtawali's family is among millions in rural Tanzania, with the majority headed by women, who have received cash giveaways to fight poverty.

- Extreme poverty As part of a broader strategy to empower rural women, the government has injected Tanzanian shillings 130 billion ($56.4 million) to be rolled out as conditional cash transfers to lift extremely poor families from poverty.

Minister of State, Public Service Management and Good Governance Mohamed Mchengerwa said the government is committed to helping extremely poor families benefit from the initiative.

"I would like to see these funds spent in accordance with the intended purposes to help poor citizens," Mchengerwa told a rally in northern Sengerema district.

Funding is seeking to improve consumption and livelihoods while increasing children's Primary school enrolment and completion, let alone improving access to health care, according to the government.

Despite attaining impressive economic growth figures, poverty is widespread in rural Tanzania where 30 million people live.

Across Africa, evidence shows cash transfer programs are effective tools to increase the quality and quantity of consumption of poor households, improve education, health and nutritional outcomes.

Based on the lessons learned from the successful implementation of a pilot project, the government has since 2010 scaled up the program to reach 1.1 million extremely poor households (6 million people) in 10,000 villages.

