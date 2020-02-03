UrduPoint.com
Tanzania's Main Opposition Demands Independent Poll Body

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:34 PM

Tanzania's main opposition Chadema party on Monday called for an independent electoral commission, amid concerns of a crackdown ahead of a general election later this year

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Tanzania's main opposition Chadema party on Monday called for an independent electoral commission, amid concerns of a crackdown ahead of a general election later this year.

President John Magufuli's long-ruling CCM party won 99 percent of seats in November local government polls that the United States and Britain said lacked credibility and transparency.

Magufuli came to power in 2015 as a corruption-fighting "man of the people" but has since been criticised for his authoritarian leadership style.

He is due to run for a second term in polls due in October.

Opposition Chadema party chairman Freeman Mbowe said the constitution needed to be amended to ensure an "independent electoral commission" because the president can appoint and revoke its leadership.

Chadema also called for a rerun of the local government elections boycotted by the opposition last year, and formation of a reconciliation team to rectify the current political environment, Mbowe said.

