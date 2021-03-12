UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania's Prime Minister Denies President Down With COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

Tanzania's Prime Minister Denies President Down With COVID-19

Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa denied rumors that the country's president John Magufuli had been transferred to India with COVID-19 and called upon citizens to not believe social media posts, state media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa denied rumors that the country's president John Magufuli had been transferred to India with COVID-19 and called upon citizens to not believe social media posts, state media reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, Kenya's Nation newspaper said an unnamed African leader was being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator at a Nairobi hospital, citing unidentified sources. On Thursday, Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu identified the country's controversial leader Magufuli, famous for his COVID-19 denial, as the unnamed patient and claimed that he was later transferred to India in a comatose state.

"Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa warns Tanzanians not to believe posts in social media that can be used to spread fake news ... He urges Tanzanian citizens to remain calm as president John Magufuli is safe and continues with his responsibilities," Tanzanian broadcasting company stated.

The president was reportedly last seen in public on February 27 during a ceremony at State House in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania's largest city.

Magufuli has consistently denied that there is COVID-19 in the country and encouraged citizens to pray and use herbal medicine. Tanzania's health authorities also refused purchasing vaccines.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Social Media Company Nairobi Tanzania Kenya February Media Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent delegation inspects developm ..

30 minutes ago

MNA congratulates Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate ..

16 seconds ago

First global web business news in 'Memoni Language ..

19 seconds ago

Chief Minister GB congratulates Chairman, Deputy C ..

20 seconds ago

Germany faces wait for J&J jabs amid export squabb ..

23 seconds ago

Europe rights body reopens probe of N.Ireland lawy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.