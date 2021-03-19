UrduPoint.com
Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan Sworn In As Country's First Female President

Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:33 PM

Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in on Friday, becoming the first female president of the East African country after the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in on Friday, becoming the first female president of the East African country after the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli.

The swearing-in ceremony was broadcast by state-run broadcasters.

Suluhu Hassan, 61, previously served as the Tanzanian vice-president.

On Wednesday, Magufuli died at the age of 61 in a hospital in Dar es Salaam. Suluhu Hassan said that Magufulu died after a decade-long struggle with heart disease. At the same time, the country's opposition and Western media claimed that Magufuli was suffering from coronavirus.

The authorities have denied the reports.

Magufuli has consistently denied that there is COVID-19 in the country and encouraged citizens to pray and use herbal medicine as cure. Tanzania's health authorities also refused to purchase coronavirus vaccines.

Suluhu Hassan served as the country's vice-president since Magufuli's election in 2015. He won a second five-year term in the October 2020 election with her as the vice president. In accordance with the constitution, Suluhu Hassan is expected to complete Magufuli's presidential term in the event of death or incapacitation.

