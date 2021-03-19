UrduPoint.com
Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan Sworn In As First Female President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:55 PM

Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan sworn in as first female president

Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president after the sudden death of John Magufuli from an illness shrouded in mystery

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president after the sudden death of John Magufuli from an illness shrouded in mystery.

"I, Samia Suluhu Hassan, promise to be honest and obey and protect the constitution of Tanzania," said the 61-year-old dressed in black suit and red headscarf before dignitaries at a ceremony in Dar es Salaam.

