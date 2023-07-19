Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Reports

The letter federal prosecutors recently delivered to former President Donald Trump informing him he is the target of their investigation mentions three statutes including deprivation of rights, conspiracy to commit an offense against or defraud the United States, and tampering with a witness, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The letter Federal prosecutors recently delivered to former President Donald Trump informing him he is the target of their investigation mentions three statutes including deprivation of rights, conspiracy to commit an offense against or defraud the United States, and tampering with a witness, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Special counsel Jack Smith is leading an investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 US presidential election.

According to the report, the target letter is an indication Trump could soon be indicted in this case.

This week, Trump revealed he was notified on Sunday that he is the target of the federal probe into the January 6 riot.

Trump added that he has four days to report to a grand jury, which likely means an arrest and indictment.

Trump was recently indicted for his alleged mishandling of classified US government documents, which he pleaded not guilty to.