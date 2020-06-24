UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Targeted In Probe, Brazil Ex-minister Heads To US

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:03 AM

Targeted in probe, Brazil ex-minister heads to US

Brazil's ex-education minister Abraham Weintraub, a top ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, drew accusations of fleeing investigation Monday when he tweeted his thanks to the "dozens of people" who helped him leave for the United States

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Brazil's ex-education minister Abraham Weintraub, a top ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, drew accusations of fleeing investigation Monday when he tweeted his thanks to the "dozens of people" who helped him leave for the United States.

Weintraub announced last Thursday he was stepping down as education minister -- officially to take a job at the World Bank -- and left Brazil the following day, before his resignation took effect.

However, critics accused Bolsonaro of helping him flee the country in order to dodge a Supreme Court probe into allegations that members of the president's inner circle ran a fake news campaign to slander the high court's judges.

Weintraub's resignation came a day after the Supreme Court rejected his request to be excluded from the investigation.

It is unclear how Weintraub entered the United States, which currently restricts arrivals from Brazil because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Opposition politicians called for an investigation into whether he used his diplomatic passport, which they said would be an abuse given that he was no longer serving in government.

The ex-minister, who has a flare for landing in controversy, fueled accusations of trying to flee from justice with his latest Twitter remark.

"Thank you to all those who helped me reach the United States safely, whether directly (there were dozens of people) or by praying for me," he wrote.

Weintraub, whose brother Arthur is a special adviser to Bolsonaro, had become one of the president's most polemical ministers since taking office in April last year.

He made headlines by tweeting anti-Chinese comments that were widely deemed racist, appearing to make light of Nazi atrocities, misspelling words in official documents and on Twitter, and saying the Supreme Court's justices are "criminals" and should be "thrown in jail." Brazilian media reports said he was in Miami.

His spokeswoman did not respond to a question from AFP on whether he had traveled with his diplomatic passport.

Bolsonaro opponents have called on the World Bank to reject the president's nomination of Weintraub as a director.

Tension is running high between the president and the Supreme Court, which is currently overseeing a series of investigations involving Bolsonaro and his inner circle.

Related Topics

Supreme Court World Bank Education Jail Twitter Job Circle Miami Brazil United States April Criminals Media All From Government Top Dodge Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

6 minutes ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

6 minutes ago

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

1 hour ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

2 hours ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.