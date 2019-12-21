UrduPoint.com
Tariff For Gas Transit Via Ukraine To Be Determined By Independent Regulator - Gazprom

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:23 PM

A tariff for pumping Russia's gas through the territory of Ukraine in 2020 has not yet been set, and it should be determined by an independent regulator, Gazprom said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) A tariff for pumping Russia's gas through the territory of Ukraine in 2020 has not yet been set, and it should be determined by an independent regulator, Gazprom said on Saturday.

"No, it has not.

It should be determined by an independent regulator," Gazprom's spokesperson said, when asked whether a tariff for gas transit in 2020 has been already set.

On Friday, Gazprom said that Moscow and Kiev had signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during the negotiations in Minsk. This protocol envisages delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years.

