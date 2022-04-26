UrduPoint.com

Tariffs On Goods Imported From Ukraine To Be Reduced To Zero - UK Government

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Tariffs on Goods Imported From Ukraine to Be Reduced to Zero - UK Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The UK has cut tariffs on all goods from Ukraine to zero as part of the UK-Ukraine free trade agreement, the UK Department for International Trade said in a statement.

"All tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine will now be reduced to zero and all quotas will be removed under the free trade agreement, providing Ukraine economic support in their hour of need," according to the statement.

"The Prime Minister pledged to cut tariffs to support Ukraine's economy through this crisis when he visited Kyiv earlier this month," the department said.

