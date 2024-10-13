(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wants to bring back US manufacturing and lower costs, relying on tariffs to boost US coffers and exert pressure on other countries -- but the reality is less straightforward.

Ahead of November's election, economists warn his policies could raise consumer prices and shake up global trade -- with unclear benefits to US production.

The pitch is for tariffs to add billions in revenue and take aim at countries like China which have been "ripping us off," while pushing businesses to bring production back on US shores.

"Other countries are going to finally, after 75 years, pay us back for all that we've done for the world," Trump said in his September debate with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.