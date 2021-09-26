UrduPoint.com

Taro Kono Seen As Best Pick To Lead Japan's Ruling Party - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Nearly half of Japanese consider former foreign and defense minister, Taro Kono, the most suitable person to take the helm of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a poll commissioned by the television network JNN showed on Sunday, just days before the party leadership race.

The study involved 10,090 people. When asked whom they would prefer if they were to vote, 45% preferred Kono.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, who is believed to be one of the favorites in the race, and former Minister of National Affairs Sanae Takaichi received 18% each.

They are followed by LDP deputy secretary general Seiko Noda, who has 7% support.

The party leadership election is scheduled for September 29. It comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision to step down amid plummeting popularity over his handling of the coronavirus response, including the slow rollout of vaccines.

The four-way contest is set to become the first party leadership race with two female candidates on the ballot in a country where women are vastly underrepresented in politics.

