Tarzan Star Joe Lara Killed In Plane Crash In Tennessee - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:40 AM

Tarzan Star Joe Lara Killed in Plane Crash in Tennessee - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) American actor Joe Lara, the star of "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures" died in a plane crash along with his wife and several other people, The Tennessean reports.

Lara, 58, was one of seven people killed in the plane crash on Saturday, the newspaper said citing police on Sunday. The others included his wife, Gwen Lara, 66, and five people said to be members of the same church.

The Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, a town in Rutherford County, Tennessee, on Saturday morning, after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport. The plane was bound for Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, according to emergency officials.

After an all-night rescue operation authorities said all seven passengers were found to be deceased.

The plane crash is being investigated by the US National Transportation Safety board (NTSB). The exact cause of the accident remains unknown.

