Tashkent Assisting Evacuation of German Citizens, Afghans Working for German Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Uzbekistan is assisting evacuation of German citizens and Afghans who provided technical services for the German embassy, the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Uzbekistan is assisting evacuation of German citizens and Afghans who provided technical services for the German embassy, the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

"In line with agreements, the Republic of Uzbekistan is providing technical assistance to the Federal Republic of Germany in the process of evacuating German citizens and technical staffers providing services to the German diplomatic mission in Afghanistan from among Afghan citizens," the ministry said in a statement published on Telegram.

All the evacuated people will remain in the transit zone of the Tashkent airport until their departure for Germany, the ministry added.