Tashkent Confirms Afghan Air Force Plane Fell in Uzbek Territory

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) An aircraft belonging to the Afghan air force has entered Uzbekistan's airspace and fell in the Surxondaryo region of the country, Bakhrom Zulfikarov, the spokesman of the Uzbekistani Defense Ministry, told Sputnik on Monday.

Photos and videos showing parts of the crashed plane in Surxondaryo were circulating online on Monday. One Afghan serviceman reportedly got injured in the incident. The Uzbek Defense Ministry said that they are investigating the video footage.

"The incident took place, the plane illegally entered the Uzbekistan's airspace, and the investigation is ongoing," Zulfikarov said, adding that the incident left no casualties.