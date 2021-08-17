Tashkent Maintaining Dialogue With Taliban on Border Security

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Uzbek government maintains close contacts with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on protection of the Uzbek-Afghan border and will harshly suppress any attempts of border violations, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Uzbek side maintains close contacts with representatives of the Taliban movement on ensuring border security and maintaining peace in the border area," the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"Any attempts to violate the state border will be harshly suppressed in accordance with the Uzbek legislation," the statement read on.

On August 15, an Afghan air force plane was shot down by Uzbekistan's air defense system during an attempt to illegally cross the border.