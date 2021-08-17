UrduPoint.com

Tashkent Maintaining Dialogue With Taliban On Border Security

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

Tashkent Maintaining Dialogue With Taliban on Border Security

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Uzbek government maintains close contacts with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on protection of the Uzbek-Afghan border and will harshly suppress any attempts of border violations, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Uzbek side maintains close contacts with representatives of the Taliban movement on ensuring border security and maintaining peace in the border area," the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"Any attempts to violate the state border will be harshly suppressed in accordance with the Uzbek legislation," the statement read on.

On August 15, an Afghan air force plane was shot down by Uzbekistan's air defense system during an attempt to illegally cross the border.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Uzbekistan August Border Government

Recent Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan ..

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from part ..

Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from participating in UNSC meeting on A ..

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

2 hours ago
 New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in comm ..

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

2 hours ago
 India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.