Tashkent Plans To Study Baltic Assembly As Example Of Successful Regional Integration

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:44 PM

Tashkent Plans to Study Baltic Assembly as Example of Successful Regional Integration

The Uzbek authorities are planning to study the experience of the Baltic Assembly as an example of an impressive regional integration project, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Uzbek authorities are planning to study the experience of the Baltic Assembly as an example of an impressive regional integration project, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Uzbek Ambassador to Latvia Kadambai Sultanov met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Latvian parliament Rihards Kols, and the two discussed prospects for interparliamentary cooperation.

"Kols has commended regionalization in Central Asia. The Baltic states have manifested a commitment to promote the study of their experience in this regard, in particular, the case of the Baltic Assembly," the Uzbek ministry said, adding that Kols also expressed interest in monitoring Uzbekistan's parliamentary elections on December 22.

According to the Uzbek ministry, the sides have agreed to maintain regular working contacts and exchange views on bilateral cooperation.

The Baltic Assembly is a regional organization, established in 1991, that promotes interparliamentary cooperation between the three Baltic nations Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

