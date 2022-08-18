Tashkent, Riyadh Ready to Cooperate on Boosting Peace in Afghanistan - Presidential Office

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia are going to cooperate on boosting peace in Afghanistan and reconstructing its economy, the press service of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Thursday.

Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit in Saudi Arabia where he already held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

"(We) have voiced readiness to improve security dialogue, to jointly cooperate on bosting peace in Afghanistan and restoring economy of this country," the press service said in a statement.

Mirziyoyev also welcomed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's observer status recently acquired by Saudi Arabia.

During the talks, the parties also signed a joint document on developing partnership between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.