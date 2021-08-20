UrduPoint.com

Tashkent Says 1,982 Foreigners Recently Evacuated From Afghanistan Through Uzbekistan

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:16 PM

A total of 1,982 foreign citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan through Uzbekistan in the recent days, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"In recent days, 1,982 citizens of foreign nations were evacuated through the territory of Uzbekistan," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Republic of Uzbekistan maintains close cooperation with a number of foreign nations regarding their citizens' evacuation from Afghanistan. We are currently implementing joint effort with Germany, Russia, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Kazakhstan," the statement read.

During their short-term staying in Uzbekistan, evacuees are provided with all the necessary assistance in full compliance with coronavirus-related quarantine measures, after that they promptly leave for the countries of destination, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry added.

