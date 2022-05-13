UrduPoint.com

Tashkent Says Will Host High-Level International Conference On Afghanistan In Late July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Tashkent Says Will Host High-Level International Conference on Afghanistan in Late July

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) A high-level international conference on Afghanistan will be held in Tashkent at the end of July, acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov said on Friday.

"As for Afghanistan, unfortunately, we are seeing a decrease in the attention of the international community to the situation in this country .

.. A high-level international conference on Afghanistan, which will be held in Tashkent at the end of July this year, will provide a good opportunity to update and comprehensively discuss these issues," Norov told a CIS ministerial meeting in Dushanbe.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Vladimir Putin Dushanbe Tashkent Uzbekistan July

Recent Stories

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations i ..

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations in CSTO, EAEU, CIS - Lavrov

56 seconds ago
 Five new talents to watch at Cannes

Five new talents to watch at Cannes

58 seconds ago
 NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalp ..

NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalpindi on N-5: Asad Mahmood

1 minute ago
 Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pestic ..

Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pesticides fight for justice

17 minutes ago
 Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

17 minutes ago
 Chilam Joshi Festival kicks off

Chilam Joshi Festival kicks off

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.