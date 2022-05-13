Tashkent Says Will Host High-Level International Conference on Afghanistan in Late July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) A high-level international conference on Afghanistan will be held in Tashkent at the end of July, acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov said on Friday.

"As for Afghanistan, unfortunately, we are seeing a decrease in the attention of the international community to the situation in this country .

.. A high-level international conference on Afghanistan, which will be held in Tashkent at the end of July this year, will provide a good opportunity to update and comprehensively discuss these issues," Norov told a CIS ministerial meeting in Dushanbe.