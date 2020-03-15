UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tashkent To Suspend Air, Car Traffic With Other Countries Over COVID-19 - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Tashkent to Suspend Air, Car Traffic With Other Countries Over COVID-19 - Cabinet

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Uzbekistan has decided to suspend air and car traffic with other countries amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic starting from Monday, a representative of the government's COVID-19 spread response center has told Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, the Uzbek Health Ministry confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease in its citizen, who has recently returned from France.

"Starting from March 16, Uzbekistan will suspend air and car traffic with other countries.

The issue of suspending train services will be settled within three days," the representative said, citing a government decision.

In addition, the authorities canceled large-scale public events, dedicated to the vernal equinox Navruz and scheduled for March 21, as well as decided to close all educational institutions starting from Monday.

Tashkent has already suspended flights to and from Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China and South Korea over COVID-19.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran China France Car Traffic Vernal Uzbekistan Spain Italy United Kingdom South Korea Saudi Arabia March Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

26 minutes ago

In second e-briefing, MoFAIC updates ambassadors, ..

26 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi heads Zayed University Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways announces temporary changes to rout ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai financial markets ban insider tra ..

1 hour ago

Emirati engineers due to launch Hope Probe this su ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.