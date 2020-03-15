Tashkent to Suspend Air, Car Traffic With Other Countries Over COVID-19 - Cabinet

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Uzbekistan has decided to suspend air and car traffic with other countries amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic starting from Monday, a representative of the government's COVID-19 spread response center has told Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, the Uzbek Health Ministry confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease in its citizen, who has recently returned from France.

"Starting from March 16, Uzbekistan will suspend air and car traffic with other countries.

The issue of suspending train services will be settled within three days," the representative said, citing a government decision.

In addition, the authorities canceled large-scale public events, dedicated to the vernal equinox Navruz and scheduled for March 21, as well as decided to close all educational institutions starting from Monday.

Tashkent has already suspended flights to and from Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China and South Korea over COVID-19.