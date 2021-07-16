UrduPoint.com
Tashkent To Welcome Moscow's Participation In New Format Of Consultations On Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Tashkent to Welcome Moscow's Participation in New Format of Consultations on Afghanistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Tashkent would welcome Moscow's participation in a new format of consultations on intra-Afghan conflict settlement which involves Uzbekistan, the United States, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Special Representative of Uzbek President for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev told Sputnik on Friday.

Tashkent, Kabul, Washington and Islamabad have agreed to set up a new format for consultations, the Uzbekistani Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day.

"Expansion of this format is not prohibited, on the contrary, the participation of such an important country for the region ” Russia, it will only be welcomed," Irgashev said on the sidelines of the Central and South Asia summit in Tashkent.

The new platform was created to address issues that were raised at the ongoing summit, to promote the rapprochement of the region, create conditions for deepening trade, economic and transport ties, according to the diplomat.

"One of the areas of regional interconnection is access through Central Asia to the Russian market and further to Europe," Irgashev adde

