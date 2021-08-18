TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Tashkent's local airlines terminal will be closed from August 19 to organize special flights for evacuating EU citizens and refugees from Afghanistan in transit through Tashkent, the Uzbek Transport Ministry told Sputnik.

"Uzbekistan assigned the local terminal of the airport in the capital for uninterrupted evacuation of citizens of Germany and other EU member states, as well as Afghans, who will be evacuated from Kabul in transit through Tashkent," a spokesman for the ministry said.

Uzbekistan Airways reported that from August 19, Tashkent-3, the local airlines' airport will be closed indefinitely for technical reasons.